COVID cases are rising this summer. Fall boosters are just around the corner Hospitalizations are up, as are signs of COVID in waste water. New fall boosters may help, but it's unclear how effective they'll be against the latest variant.

Health COVID cases are rising this summer. Fall boosters are just around the corner COVID cases are rising this summer. Fall boosters are just around the corner Listen · 6:28 6:28 Hospitalizations are up, as are signs of COVID in waste water. New fall boosters may help, but it's unclear how effective they'll be against the latest variant. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor