New revelations raise more questions about Supreme Court ethics NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Supreme Court ethics expert Amanda Frost about Justice Clarence Thomas accepting more vacations and gifts from billionaire benefactors than previously reported.

Law New revelations raise more questions about Supreme Court ethics New revelations raise more questions about Supreme Court ethics Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Supreme Court ethics expert Amanda Frost about Justice Clarence Thomas accepting more vacations and gifts from billionaire benefactors than previously reported. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor