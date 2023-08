'Cotton Eye Joe' interrupts crucial tennis rally at Canadian Open Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek were mid-point in a semifinal tiebreaker when dance-party staple "Cotton Eye Joe" rang through the stadium. The crowd might have liked it, but the players were thrown.

