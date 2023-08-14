Despite the Hollywood strike, some movies are still in production. Here's why

Hollywood actors are on strike, but the union is allowing some productions to continue. That's created some disagreement in the rank and file.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The double strike by screenwriters and actors has almost completely shut down Hollywood production this summer. Their union rules say they're not allowed to write, act in or promote their movies and shows. But as NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, is allowing some independent productions to proceed. And just a note here - many of us at NPR are members of SAG-AFTRA but under a different contract. So we are not on strike.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: So far, SAG-AFTRA has given the green light to more than 200 productions, including the Sigourney Weaver horror movie "Dust Bunny," Rebel Wilson's "Bride Hard" and Anne Hathaway's "Mother Mary." And Glenn Close can shoot the next season of the Israeli-produced TV series "Tehran."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "TEHRAN")

GLENN CLOSE: (As Marjan Montazeri) Unless we are completely transparent with each other, it will end very badly for us.

DEL BARCO: The stars of Michael Mann's new film "Ferrari," Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, will be allowed to work the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, and actors there can promote Luc Besson's new movie "Dogman."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "DOGMAN")

CHRISTOPHER DENHAM: (As Ackerman) You're insane.

CALEB LANDRY JONES: (As Douglas) Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN BEEPING)

DEL BARCO: I caught up with SAG-AFTRA's National Executive Director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, on the picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank.

DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND: They're not waivers. We've been trying to get people to stop using that term because really, the interim agreement is a full-on collective bargaining agreement.

DEL BARCO: Crabtree-Ireland says in order to be approved, productions have to agree to the same terms the union demanded from the major studios before contract negotiations broke off on July 12. That includes 11% wage increases, protections against artificial intelligence and higher residuals when streamers reuse content.

CRABTREE-IRELAND: If independent producers are willing and able to sign this agreement and produce projects under it, it really directly defeats any assertions that our proposals are unrealistic. Well, if they're realistic enough that independent producers who don't have the bankroll of the studios can produce projects on them, how unrealistic are they really?

DEL BARCO: He says before approving them, the union's contract experts vet each production to make sure they are truly independent from the studios they're striking against. They do things like review corporate documents and copyright chains. He also says some of the independent productions are being made in other countries with different labor laws, where they can't implement the strike. That means Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd are allowed to film the comedy-horror movie "Death Of A Unicorn" in Hungary. But some union members don't like this. On Instagram, actress Sarah Silverman posted her concerns.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SARAH SILVERMAN: So you're just letting people make movies. And movie stars are making movies that - you know the goal is to sell them to streaming. But the streaming service has to agree. Yeah, that's called the end of the strike, which is now going to be probably exponentially prolonged because they have movie stars making movies.

DEL BARCO: Today the union revised its policy going forward to include only productions not covered by the Writers Guild of America, which is also on strike.

(SOUNDBITE OF HORSE HOOVES CLOPPING)

DEL BARCO: Outside Disney Studios last week, union members walked and rode horses on the picket line. Among them were actors Lana Gauthier and Jeff Kaye, who say no one should get permission to work while there's a strike.

LANA GAUTHIER: It's either we're all in or we're not.

JEFF KAYE: Everybody should have just dropped where they were and walked off to make the statement because right now the studios are being rewarded with finishing up this content. And so this content will probably be able to keep them going a little bit longer while we're out on strike. Viola Davis is one of the people who said that she would not cross the picket line, so she stopped production - much respect to her for that.

GAUTHIER: I support that. Brad Pitt put a kibosh on his production in - what? - Bulgaria. So I respect that as well.

DEL BARCO: Oscar winner Troy Kotsur was also on the Disney picket line. Through an ASL interpreter, he explained that he worked on a production in Canada that has an interim agreement to finish up.

TROY KOTSUR: (Through interpreter) I can understand a bit of the controversy. But for me personally, I've always supported independent films because they're not under any of the major studios. And so these are real people making passionate productions from their heart and their creativity, and they're trying to show their art.

DEL BARCO: SAG-AFTRA says if any streaming platform does eventually pick up one of the projects with an interim agreement, they'll be on the hook for paying the actors more. The union leaders say if only the big Hollywood studios would agree to do the same, the strike would end. Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF RENAO SONG, "LIFELINE")

