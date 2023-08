Hunger and food shortages remain a severe problem for millions in Yemen Even though the fighting in the long civil war has decreased, millions of women and children in Yemen face severe malnutrition amid a lack of aid.

Middle East Hunger and food shortages remain a severe problem for millions in Yemen Hunger and food shortages remain a severe problem for millions in Yemen Listen · 8:16 8:16 Even though the fighting in the long civil war has decreased, millions of women and children in Yemen face severe malnutrition amid a lack of aid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor