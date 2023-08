Afghans are still making the dangerous trek to the U.S. via Mexico to escape Taliban Kabul fell to the Taliban close to two years ago, but desperate Afghans continue to flee, even taking the dangerous journey into the U.S. across the Mexican border.

World Afghans are still making the dangerous trek to the U.S. via Mexico to escape Taliban Kabul fell to the Taliban close to two years ago, but desperate Afghans continue to flee, even taking the dangerous journey into the U.S. across the Mexican border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor