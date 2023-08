Judge sides with young activists in climate change trial in Montana The court found climate impact must be considered and kids have a right to a healthy environment. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Julia Olson of Our Children's Trust, which brought the suit.

Climate Judge sides with young activists in climate change trial in Montana Judge sides with young activists in climate change trial in Montana Listen · 4:47 4:47 The court found climate impact must be considered and kids have a right to a healthy environment. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Julia Olson of Our Children's Trust, which brought the suit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor