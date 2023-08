Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know' Author Pidgeon Pagonis discovered the truth about their gender identity when they were in college. Now they tell their story hoping to help others.

Author Interviews Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know' Pidgeon Pagonis reveals a long held secret in 'Nobody Needs to Know' Listen · 7:02 7:02 Author Pidgeon Pagonis discovered the truth about their gender identity when they were in college. Now they tell their story hoping to help others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor