Japanese company unveils product to help employees take a quick snooze at work

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Japanese company has unveiled a new product to help sleepy employees take a quick snooze at work. Giraffenap is a vertical pod that helps people sleep standing upright, just like giraffes do. It's about the size of a phone booth and has shelves and padding to rest your arms, legs and head. It even blocks out noise. The company said it is working towards a society where everyone can easily take a nap, something we agree with here at MORNING EDITION.

