Cruise ship companies are still paying for COVID interrupting their business People are cruising again on big ships following a COVID-19 decline, but it's a tough comeback for the industry.

National Cruise ship companies are still paying for COVID interrupting their business Cruise ship companies are still paying for COVID interrupting their business Listen · 7:10 7:10 People are cruising again on big ships following a COVID-19 decline, but it's a tough comeback for the industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor