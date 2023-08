Recovery teams in Lahaina still have a lot of area to search for wildfire victims The death toll from the Maui wildfires rose again on Monday as officials warned that number would rise, while also acknowledging public frustration from residents still barred from visiting Lahaina.

National Recovery teams in Lahaina still have a lot of area to search for wildfire victims Recovery teams in Lahaina still have a lot of area to search for wildfire victims Listen · 3:36 3:36 The death toll from the Maui wildfires rose again on Monday as officials warned that number would rise, while also acknowledging public frustration from residents still barred from visiting Lahaina. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor