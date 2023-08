As the school year starts in Puerto Rico, students deal with mental health stressors Puerto Rico has been pounded by natural disasters in the past few years – hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, landslides. Those disasters have taken a heavy toll on student mental health.

National As the school year starts in Puerto Rico, students deal with mental health stressors As the school year starts in Puerto Rico, students deal with mental health stressors Listen · 4:50 4:50 Puerto Rico has been pounded by natural disasters in the past few years – hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, landslides. Those disasters have taken a heavy toll on student mental health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor