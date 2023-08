Bookstore in Baltimore needed help opening an old safe and put out a challenge A bus driver from Canada answered the call. The safe-cracking enthusiast went to Red Emma's bookstore and two days later he opened it. The only downside is what he discovered inside: nothing.

Books Bookstore in Baltimore needed help opening an old safe and put out a challenge Bookstore in Baltimore needed help opening an old safe and put out a challenge Listen · 0:28 0:28 A bus driver from Canada answered the call. The safe-cracking enthusiast went to Red Emma's bookstore and two days later he opened it. The only downside is what he discovered inside: nothing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor