Plugged In: How The IRA Is Changing Housing In America : 1A The average American home generates roughly 10 thousand kilowatt hours of electricity every year according to the Energy Information Administration.

Millions of Americans are transitioning to solar energy. A Pew Research poll last year found 8 percent of households have solar installed already and 39 percent said they're considering making the switch.

But the expensive upfront cost of installing solar (on average $16,000 to $23,000) has kept a lot of people from making the switch.

We discuss available options for homeowners and renters.

Plugged In: How The IRA Is Changing Housing In America

Plugged In: How The IRA Is Changing Housing In America

Andrew Koyaanisqatsi installs solar panels for a domestic hot water system in Salem, Oregon.

Melanie Conner/Melanie Conner/Getty Images

Andrew Koyaanisqatsi installs solar panels for a domestic hot water system in Salem, Oregon.

Melanie Conner/Melanie Conner/Getty Images

The Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act includes myriad tax incentives for Americans to make their homes more energy efficient and switch to renewable energy resources.

We've assembled a panel of guests including Rebecca Leber, climate change reporter for Vox; Ari Matusiak, CEO and Founder of Rewiring America; and Lauren Urbanek, director of the Clean Buildings, Climate & Clean Energy Program at the NRDC, to discuss the available options for homeowners and renters.

