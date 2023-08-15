Humorist R. Eric Thomas Wonders If The 'Best Is Over' : Fresh Air Playrwright and humorist R. Thomas' new book, Congratulations, the Best Is Over!, is about middle age, and what it was like to reluctantly return to his hometown of Baltimore as an adult — when both he and the city had changed. He spoke with Tonya Mosley about life transitions, church, and why he doesn't want to talk about The Wire.



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new Blue Note box set by pianist Sonny Clark.

Fresh Air Humorist R. Eric Thomas Wonders If The 'Best Is Over' Humorist R. Eric Thomas Wonders If The 'Best Is Over' Listen · 44:41 44:41 Playrwright and humorist R. Thomas' new book, Congratulations, the Best Is Over!, is about middle age, and what it was like to reluctantly return to his hometown of Baltimore as an adult — when both he and the city had changed. He spoke with Tonya Mosley about life transitions, church, and why he doesn't want to talk about The Wire.



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new Blue Note box set by pianist Sonny Clark. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor