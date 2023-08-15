'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo / Remembering William Friedkin : Fresh Air The FX/Hulu series Reservation Dogs follows four teens on an Oklahoma Indian reservation who are frustrated and alienated, caught between what's left of traditional Native culture on the reservation and the broader pop culture. Co-creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo spoke with Terry Gross last year about his own upbringing in Indian Territory. The show is now in its third and final season.



Also, we listen back to an archival interview with Exorcist director William Friedkin. He died August 7th.



Also, Justin Chang reviews The Adults starring Michael Cera.

Fresh Air 'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo / Remembering William Friedkin 'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo / Remembering William Friedkin Listen · 46:58 46:58 The FX/Hulu series Reservation Dogs follows four teens on an Oklahoma Indian reservation who are frustrated and alienated, caught between what's left of traditional Native culture on the reservation and the broader pop culture. Co-creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo spoke with Terry Gross last year about his own upbringing in Indian Territory. The show is now in its third and final season.



Also, we listen back to an archival interview with Exorcist director William Friedkin. He died August 7th.



Also, Justin Chang reviews The Adults starring Michael Cera. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor