What to know about the Trump indictment in Georgia Former President Donald Trump faces his fourth indictment since April, this one in Georgia. We look at the sweeping racketeering case and what comes next.

Law What to know about the Trump indictment in Georgia What to know about the Trump indictment in Georgia Listen · 6:22 6:22 Former President Donald Trump faces his fourth indictment since April, this one in Georgia. We look at the sweeping racketeering case and what comes next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor