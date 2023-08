Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' says the Tuohy family lied about adopting him NPR's Juana Summers talks with journalist Michael Fletcher about Michel Oher's allegations that the Tuohy family never adopted him but tricked him into signing conservatorship papers after turning 18.

National Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' says the Tuohy family lied about adopting him Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' says the Tuohy family lied about adopting him Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with journalist Michael Fletcher about Michel Oher's allegations that the Tuohy family never adopted him but tricked him into signing conservatorship papers after turning 18. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor