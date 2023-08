Remembering Clarence Avant, one of the great connectors in music and entertainment Clarence Avant, who boosted the careers of generations of musicians, entertainers, sports stars and politicians, has died. He was 92.

Obituaries Remembering Clarence Avant, one of the great connectors in music and entertainment Remembering Clarence Avant, one of the great connectors in music and entertainment Listen · 3:22 3:22 Clarence Avant, who boosted the careers of generations of musicians, entertainers, sports stars and politicians, has died. He was 92. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor