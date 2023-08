Florida teachers face extra pressure as the school year starts with new laws As the school year starts in Florida, a wave of newly-enacted laws and regulations around what can and cannot be taught is creating a legal minefield for educators.

Education Florida teachers face extra pressure as the school year starts with new laws Florida teachers face extra pressure as the school year starts with new laws Listen · 3:53 3:53 As the school year starts in Florida, a wave of newly-enacted laws and regulations around what can and cannot be taught is creating a legal minefield for educators. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor