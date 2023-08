Morning news brief Why Trump indictments haven't moved the needle with Republicans. Coup leaders in Niger try to solidify their hold on power. Government experts found "barbaric" conditions in ICE detention facilities.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:17 11:17 Why Trump indictments haven't moved the needle with Republicans. Coup leaders in Niger try to solidify their hold on power. Government experts found "barbaric" conditions in ICE detention facilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor