A ball of ice came crashing down on a golf course in Victoria, Australia At first superintendent Dylan Knight thought water in the sprinkler system had frozen, but given the divot in the ground and how it had scattered, he thinks it fell from an airplane.

Strange News A ball of ice came crashing down on a golf course in Victoria, Australia A ball of ice came crashing down on a golf course in Victoria, Australia Audio will be available later today. At first superintendent Dylan Knight thought water in the sprinkler system had frozen, but given the divot in the ground and how it had scattered, he thinks it fell from an airplane. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor