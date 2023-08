The feel good story in 'The Blind Side' takes a dark turn in real life NPR's A Martinez talks to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today Sports, about a new twist to the story of retired NFL tackle Michael Oher, who's life was the subject of the 2009 movie The Blind Side.

Sports The feel good story in 'The Blind Side' takes a dark turn in real life