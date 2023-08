Pacific Northwest suffers through heat wave without temperature break at night People in the Pacific Northwest are grappling with record breaking temperatures. Portland is having record highs and matching records for minimum temperatures.

National Pacific Northwest suffers through heat wave without temperature break at night Pacific Northwest suffers through heat wave without temperature break at night Listen · 2:03 2:03 People in the Pacific Northwest are grappling with record breaking temperatures. Portland is having record highs and matching records for minimum temperatures. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor