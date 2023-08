NPR investigation reveals significant failures at immigrant detention facilities NPR obtained confidential files from the U.S. government which reveal "barbaric" and "negligent" treatment at ICE detention centers.

Investigations NPR investigation reveals significant failures at immigrant detention facilities NPR investigation reveals significant failures at immigrant detention facilities Listen · 7:28 7:28 NPR obtained confidential files from the U.S. government which reveal "barbaric" and "negligent" treatment at ICE detention centers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor