The Matildas' culture-shifting World Cup run is over after losing in the semi-finals Australians fall silent as their team, The Matildas lose to England in the World Cup semi-finals. The team's rise has been called a "feminist cultural reckoning."

Sports The Matildas' culture-shifting World Cup run is over after losing in the semi-finals The Matildas' culture-shifting World Cup run is over after losing in the semi-finals Listen · 3:07 3:07 Australians fall silent as their team, The Matildas lose to England in the World Cup semi-finals. The team's rise has been called a "feminist cultural reckoning." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor