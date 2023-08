Texas workers are speaking up before the ban on guaranteed water breaks starts A new state law in Texas goes into effect soon that bans guaranteed water breaks on outdoor job sites. Now, some cities and workers there are pushing back and calling for new federal heat standards.

Law Texas workers are speaking up before the ban on guaranteed water breaks starts Texas workers are speaking up before the ban on guaranteed water breaks starts Listen · 4:14 4:14 A new state law in Texas goes into effect soon that bans guaranteed water breaks on outdoor job sites. Now, some cities and workers there are pushing back and calling for new federal heat standards. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor