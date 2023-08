A look at this summer's surprising home building boom Builders broke ground on almost 7% more single-family homes in July than in June. New houses are selling quickly, despite high mortgage rates, because of a shortage of existing homes on the market.

A look at this summer's surprising home building boom Builders broke ground on almost 7% more single-family homes in July than in June. New houses are selling quickly, despite high mortgage rates, because of a shortage of existing homes on the market.