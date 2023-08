Russia is trying to recover from currency dip by hiking interest rates Russia has increased interest rates to try to stabilize the country's currency. But it doesn't mean it's running out of money to pay for the war in Ukraine.

World Russia is trying to recover from currency dip by hiking interest rates