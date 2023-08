Avant-garde music legend John Cale talks about his album 'Mercy' John Cale, a legend of avant-garde music, is out with a highly-collaborative album called Mercy at the age of 80.

Music Interviews Avant-garde music legend John Cale talks about his album 'Mercy' Avant-garde music legend John Cale talks about his album 'Mercy' Listen · 7:45 7:45 John Cale, a legend of avant-garde music, is out with a highly-collaborative album called Mercy at the age of 80. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor