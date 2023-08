Federal appeals court ruling deals a blow to access to abortion pill mifepristone The appeals court backs restricting the use of mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions. But previous action by the Supreme Court means the status quo holds for now.

Law Federal appeals court ruling deals a blow to access to abortion pill mifepristone Federal appeals court ruling deals a blow to access to abortion pill mifepristone Listen · 3:38 3:38 The appeals court backs restricting the use of mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions. But previous action by the Supreme Court means the status quo holds for now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor