Schumer touts Inflation Reduction Act as a way for Democrat to win voters Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is using the Inflation Reduction Act as a key message for Democrats in 2024. He says it will frame the choice for voters between Republicans and Democrats.

Politics
Listen · 3:53