About 25 miles from devastated Lahaina, another wildfire is burning on Maui Residents on Maui are mourning the deaths in Lahaina. Separate wildfires also destroyed homes and disrupted lives in other areas. Neighbors are banding together to help one another.

National About 25 miles from devastated Lahaina, another wildfire is burning on Maui About 25 miles from devastated Lahaina, another wildfire is burning on Maui Audio will be available later today. Residents on Maui are mourning the deaths in Lahaina. Separate wildfires also destroyed homes and disrupted lives in other areas. Neighbors are banding together to help one another. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor