The hype for a fake movie, 'Zepotha,' goes viral on Tiktok There's a hit movie getting rave reviews on TikTok — except it is not a real movie. The movie Zepotha doesn't exist. What does this say about the sway, and of viral culture?

Movies The hype for a fake movie, 'Zepotha,' goes viral on Tiktok There's a hit movie getting rave reviews on TikTok — except it is not a real movie. The movie Zepotha doesn't exist. What does this say about the sway, and of viral culture? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor