If you've seen any of the movies, you know Indiana Jones doesn't like snakes A species of snake has been named after actor Harrison Ford, who has played Indiana Jones in multiple movies. Found in Peru, the snake grows to about 16 inches and is harmless to humans.

Animals If you've seen any of the movies, you know Indiana Jones doesn't like snakes If you've seen any of the movies, you know Indiana Jones doesn't like snakes Listen · 0:28 0:28 A species of snake has been named after actor Harrison Ford, who has played Indiana Jones in multiple movies. Found in Peru, the snake grows to about 16 inches and is harmless to humans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor