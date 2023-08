The rich history of music in prisons shows how damaged souls can be worth redemption Journalist Maurice Chammah says art and music programs help us understand "there's more to say about [a prisoner] than their crime." Chammah is the author of Let the Lord Sort Them.

Music The rich history of music in prisons shows how damaged souls can be worth redemption The rich history of music in prisons shows how damaged souls can be worth redemption Listen · 42:51 42:51 Journalist Maurice Chammah says art and music programs help us understand "there's more to say about [a prisoner] than their crime." Chammah is the author of Let the Lord Sort Them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor