Skincare is dewy diet culture; plus, how to have the "Fat Talk"

Enlarge this image Jacobsen/Three Lions/Getty Images; Fox Photos/Getty Images Jacobsen/Three Lions/Getty Images; Fox Photos/Getty Images

In this conversation from November 2022, host Brittany Luse chats with beauty reporter Jessica Defino about the increase in celebrity skincare lines and why the the way we talk about skin is regressive. Plus, Brittany revisits her chat with "Fat Talk" author Virgina Sole-Smith: they dive into anti-fat bias in parenting and why it's important to embrace fatness.



And later, Brittany gives her take on Jennifer Aniston's latest comments on cancel culture.

