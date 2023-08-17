#2371: Locating the Chee on Jody's Honda : The Best of Car Talk Jody's mechanics can't seem to fix her car and since she's a practitioner of Eastern Medicine she's considering plying her acupuncture talents in the hopes of helping her Honda. Tom and Ray try to help her locate the Chee on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

Listen · 35:04