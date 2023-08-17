Plugged In: Local Governments And The IRA

The Inflation Reduction Act is one year old this week, but what has it actually accomplished? That depends on where you are. While the law provides billions of dollars for the U.S. to transition away from fossil fuels, it's up to local governments to allow the big renewable energy development needed to meet the country's net-zero emissions goal.

What are the biggest challenges for local governments when it comes to using IRA funding? And how does that impact what you can do in your own life?

We also talk to the woman in charge of our public lands, Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning. Last year's Inflation Reduction Act sent millions of dollars to the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management. So what are they doing with all that funding?

Joining us for the conversation are Energy and Environment Reporter for the Los Angeles Times Sammy Roth, and Director of the Cities Climate Law Initiative at the Columbia Law School Sabin Center Amy Turner.

