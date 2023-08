U.S. highlighted North Korea's human rights violations in Security Council meeting North Korea is likely to be a major topic when President Biden hosts his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David Friday. The U.S. put a spotlight on North Korea's human rights violations.

Asia U.S. highlighted North Korea's human rights violations in Security Council meeting U.S. highlighted North Korea's human rights violations in Security Council meeting Listen · 2:26 2:26 North Korea is likely to be a major topic when President Biden hosts his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David Friday. The U.S. put a spotlight on North Korea's human rights violations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor