A look ahead at Biden's Camp David retreat with South Korea and Japan leaders President Biden will host leaders from South Korea and Japan at Camp David, part of an ongoing push to elevate the trilateral relationship in the region.

Politics A look ahead at Biden's Camp David retreat with South Korea and Japan leaders A look ahead at Biden's Camp David retreat with South Korea and Japan leaders Listen · 4:02 4:02 President Biden will host leaders from South Korea and Japan at Camp David, part of an ongoing push to elevate the trilateral relationship in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor