Legendary Baltimore jazz performances are brought back through unearthed recordings Recordings of old jazz performances at Baltimore's now-closed Famous Ballroom were released earlier in 2023.

History Legendary Baltimore jazz performances are brought back through unearthed recordings Legendary Baltimore jazz performances are brought back through unearthed recordings Listen · 8:16 8:16 Recordings of old jazz performances at Baltimore's now-closed Famous Ballroom were released earlier in 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor