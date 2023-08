Rhiannon Giddens' album pays homage to greats like Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin 2023 is turning out to be The Year of Rhiannon Giddens. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her opera Omar, and she's releasing a new album: You're the One.

Music News Rhiannon Giddens' album pays homage to greats like Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin Rhiannon Giddens' album pays homage to greats like Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin Listen · 6:48 6:48 2023 is turning out to be The Year of Rhiannon Giddens. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her opera Omar, and she's releasing a new album: You're the One. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor