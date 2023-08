7 decades later, remember the anniversary of the 1953 Iran coup NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former British Foreign Secretary David Owen and Coup 53 filmmaker Taghi Amirani about the 70th anniversary of the coup in Iran.

Middle East 7 decades later, remember the anniversary of the 1953 Iran coup 7 decades later, remember the anniversary of the 1953 Iran coup Listen · 7:14 7:14 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former British Foreign Secretary David Owen and Coup 53 filmmaker Taghi Amirani about the 70th anniversary of the coup in Iran. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor