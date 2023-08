Efforts to help wildfire survivors ramp up in Lahaina, led largely by volunteers Distribution of supplies is going well, but the search for victims is going painstakingly slow, given the challenges of finding and identifying remains.

National Efforts to help wildfire survivors ramp up in Lahaina, led largely by volunteers Efforts to help wildfire survivors ramp up in Lahaina, led largely by volunteers Listen · 3:33 3:33 Distribution of supplies is going well, but the search for victims is going painstakingly slow, given the challenges of finding and identifying remains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor