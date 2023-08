West Virginia University's $45 million budget shortfall to force cuts West Virginia University plans to cut its language department and drop all language requirements as it faces a budget deficit. It's the state's largest university.

National West Virginia University's $45 million budget shortfall to force cuts West Virginia University's $45 million budget shortfall to force cuts Audio will be available later today. West Virginia University plans to cut its language department and drop all language requirements as it faces a budget deficit. It's the state's largest university. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor