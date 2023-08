Ecuador will elect a president — 2 weeks after candidate was assassinated An investigative journalist has stepped forward to replace his assassinated colleague as the presidential nominee in Ecuador's presidential election this Sunday.

Latin America Ecuador will elect a president — 2 weeks after candidate was assassinated Ecuador will elect a president — 2 weeks after candidate was assassinated Listen · 3:51 3:51 An investigative journalist has stepped forward to replace his assassinated colleague as the presidential nominee in Ecuador's presidential election this Sunday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor