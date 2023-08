Hurricane Hilary will likely be a tropical storm by the time it hits Baja California Hurricane Hilary continues her march toward Baja California, and people on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are getting ready for projected heavy rains and flooding.

Weather Hurricane Hilary will likely be a tropical storm by the time it hits Baja California Hurricane Hilary will likely be a tropical storm by the time it hits Baja California Listen · 3:55 3:55 Hurricane Hilary continues her march toward Baja California, and people on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are getting ready for projected heavy rains and flooding. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor