Having filed for bankruptcy, Yellow plans to break itself up and sell itself off Yellow stunned the trucking industry when it filed for bankruptcy this month. A specific type of loan, the debtor in possession financing, promises some rich returns to the lender in this case.

Business Having filed for bankruptcy, Yellow plans to break itself up and sell itself off Having filed for bankruptcy, Yellow plans to break itself up and sell itself off Listen · 3:37 3:37 Yellow stunned the trucking industry when it filed for bankruptcy this month. A specific type of loan, the debtor in possession financing, promises some rich returns to the lender in this case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor