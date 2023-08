Filmmakers behind Latinx superhero movies like 'Blue Beetle' hope to inspire change Many of the new movie superheroes star Latino actors or have Latino characters with diverse origin stories — and their creators hope the heroes will influence change.

Movies Filmmakers behind Latinx superhero movies like 'Blue Beetle' hope to inspire change Filmmakers behind Latinx superhero movies like 'Blue Beetle' hope to inspire change Listen · 7:32 7:32 Many of the new movie superheroes star Latino actors or have Latino characters with diverse origin stories — and their creators hope the heroes will influence change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor